West Virginia state workers planning local rally

By BROOKE BINNS

The Inter-Mountain

BEVERLY, W.Va. — State employees are coming together to host a local rally to share information regarding legislative issues.

Ellen Shepherd, president of West Virginia Education Association for Randolph County, said the goal of the rally is to inform individuals about issues being discussed in Charleston during the legislative session.

“There is a lot of misinformation being spread on Facebook; there are a lot of questions about insurance and policies being presented — so we’ll have representatives from both unions there to help answer questions and get information out there,” Shepherd said.