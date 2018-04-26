West Virginia state website earns ‘A+’ for government transparency

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia’s new government spending website has earned an “A+” grade for transparency, according to a report evaluating state websites released Wednesday.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund and Frontier Group in its eighth annual report entitled “Following the Money 2018: How the 50 States Rate in Providing Online Access to Government Spending Data,”graded states’ transparency websites from “A” to “F” based on content and user-friendliness.

USPIRG awarded West Virginia and Ohio an A+ grade. The Mountain State had received a “B” grade in USPIRG’s 2016 report. A report was not released in 2017.