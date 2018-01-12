West Virginia State of State leaves Marshall’s Gilbert optimistic
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert is expecting a much better year after hearing Gov. Jim Justice’s optimistic State of the State address Wednesday night.
Gilbert joined Del. Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, on the House floor for Justice’s speech Wednesday and was even the source of one of Justice’s jokes, including West Virginia University President Gordon Gee, after both took falls that landed them in the hospital to start the new year.
“We’d have both presidents here if they haven’t fallen down,” Justice quipped.
“Certainly our financial condition of the state is much better than last year, which we are all very pleased for that,” Gilbert said. “I think the road bond bill was huge in that respect. I think the optimism of the China deal has got everyone thinking things are turning for the better, and in fact they have in terms of revenue.”
