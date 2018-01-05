West Virginia state revenue collections break 59-month losing streak
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the first time in 59 months — since 2012 — West Virginia tax collection for December lacked one thing: red ink. The collection of $367.54 million topped estimates for the month by $16.8 million, or 5 percent.
After years of revenue shortfalls and mid-year spending cuts, the state passed the midpoint of the 2017-18 budget year in the black, with year-to-date collection of $1.968 billion exceeding estimates by $2.7 million.
Two years ago at this point, the outlook was even more grim, with mid-year collection of $1.85 billion pointing to a $350 million budget shortfall.
