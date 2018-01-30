West Virginia state employees vent over pay and insurance
By JOSEPHINE MENDEZ
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Roughly 200 Wayne County School employees filled the auditorium Monday night at Spring Valley High School, venting their frustration over rising insurance costs paired with pay raises insufficient to cover those increases.
During the meeting, hosted by the Wayne County School Service Personnel Association, employees were given a chance to speak directly with lawmakers who inevitably will be among the ones making these decisions.
The two-hour meeting focused mainly on Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) funding, raises for school employees and the bills in the legislature which affect those two factors.
Howard Meddings, president of the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association for Wayne County, said he thought a strike was inevitable, though he was encouraged by the turnout at Monday night’s meeting as well as the support expressed by the legislators present.
