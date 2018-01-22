West Virginia SNAP work policies debated

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill that would impose a work requirement to be eligible to receive public assistance is being criticized as harmful to West Virginia’s poor as well as local businesses, but lawmakers proposing the bill say the goal is to make sure the benefits are being used by those who really need them.

The bill also requires DHHR to conduct an asset test on all members of the applicant’s household to determine eligibility. The bill outlines a number of different databases and avenues DHHR should use to determine a person’s assets. The bill uses federal code to determine what an allowable asset for eligibility is.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/wv-snap-work-policies-debated/article_f5ee5dbb-9fb8-502c-9f49-f740e586d2f7.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch