West Virginia ski resorts reveling into 2018 with fresh snow, freezing temperatures

By JONATHAN WEAVER

The Exponent Telegram

DAVIS, W.Va. — Below-freezing temperatures and a fresh snow coating kept the holidays busy at the Mountain State’s winter resorts.

Snowshoe Mountain opened with a handful of trails Black Friday, according to public relations specialist Shawn Cassell. He projected about a dozen more trails will open at least by Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend in mid-January.

“We’re about 75-80 percent open right now,” Cassell said. “But we didn’t fully open until February last year and we may have not ever gotten 100 percent open the year before that. So, this has really been a tremendous year for us — especially after the past two. On Dec. 16, we had more terrain open than we had open by Dec. 16 in the last decade.

