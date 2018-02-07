West Virginia senators debate Bible classes bill, OK changes to school gun rules
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia Senate committee spent about an hour discussing a bill on Bible classes Tuesday, the same day the full Senate passed legislation modifying rules regarding guns on school property and at school-sponsored events.
Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, is the lead sponsor of both bills.
The bill, which now heads to the House of Delegates, would clarify that if the vehicle as a whole is locked, the gun could be stored in an unlocked “glove box or other interior compartment.”
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/wv-senators-debate-bible-classes-bill-ok-changes-to-school/article_bedbab11-8b3e-5fb8-b223-dad67b8a0e99.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail