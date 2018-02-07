West Virginia senators debate Bible classes bill, OK changes to school gun rules

By RYAN QUINN

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia Senate committee spent about an hour discussing a bill on Bible classes Tuesday, the same day the full Senate passed legislation modifying rules regarding guns on school property and at school-sponsored events.

Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, is the lead sponsor of both bills.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 244 , the gun bill, 30-0, with Sens. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel; Richard Ojeda, D-Logan; Robert Plymale, D-Wayne; and John Unger, D-Berkeley, absent.

Current law says someone 21-years-old or older, with a valid concealed handgun permit, can have a handgun “in a motor vehicle in a parking lot, traffic circle, or other areas of vehicular ingress or egress to a public school” if, when they aren’t in the vehicle, the gun is “out of view from persons outside the vehicle, the vehicle is locked, and the handgun is in a locked truck, glove box or other interior compartment or in a locked container securely fixed to the vehicle.”

The bill, which now heads to the House of Delegates, would clarify that if the vehicle as a whole is locked, the gun could be stored in an unlocked “glove box or other interior compartment.”

