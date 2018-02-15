West Virginia Senate taking ‘hard look’ at 2 percent raises; House advances PEIA funding fix
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael said Wednesday that Senate leaders are running the numbers on a teacher pay raise bill passed by the House of Delegates on Tuesday, after the House increased the proposed raise to 2 percent.
“We are going to take a very hard look at the fiscal implications of the 2 percent,” said Carmichael, R-Jackson, explaining why the Senate did not receive the Senate Bill 267from the House on Wednesday. “We just want to put the pencil to this, and see if we can do it.”
The original bill approved by the Senate included a 1 percent raise. The House’s increase to 2 percent would cost an extra $23 million a year.
“I think, at this point, that would be the absolute maximum possible,” he said.
