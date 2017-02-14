West Virginia Senate set to repeal outdated medical provisions
By RUSTY MARKS
The State Journal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the West Virginia Senate are moving four different bills that would repeal medical provisions in obsolete sections of state code.
The bills passed through first reading Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 and are expected to reach a floor vote later in the week.
“They were basically just cleanup of years of programs that either never existed or haven’t functioned in years,” said Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, one of two physicians in the Senate to co-sponsor the bills.
Another bill would repeal a section of code that requires screenings of tuberculosis, high blood pressure and diabetes.
“We only have a few cases (of tuberculosis) in the state a year,” Takubo said. “It was a big expense.”
A third bill would repeal a section of code that creates a statewide hemophilia program, while the fourth would do away with a section creating “Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly.”
Takubo said the Senate intends to pursue more sweeping legislation to purge the books of outdated or obsolete sections of code.
Both Republicans and Democrats co-sponsored the four bills.
See more from The State Journal