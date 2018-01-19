West Virginia Senate refuses to confirm former Freedom Rider
By TINA ALVEY
The Register-Herald
The West Virginia Senate Committee on Confirmations has dramatically altered course from its previous task of serving as a “rubber stamp” for gubernatorial appointments.
Earlier this month, the committee surprised many when it rejected a dozen of Gov. Jim Justice’s appointees for various boards and commissions. That action was simply a signal of the new attention to detail in its responsibility to “advise and consent” to those appointments, according to Senate Majority Leader Ryan J. Ferns, R-Ohio.
“The committee was not active in the past, except for politically-motivated reasons,” said Ferns, the confirmation committee’s vice chair. “We’re really trying to do our job as defined in State Code.”
