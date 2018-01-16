West Virginia Senate introduces Bill 284 to aid in community technical college initiative

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bipartisan group of senators spoke during Monday’s floor session in favor of a bill that would increase access to career education and workforce training.

The West Virginia Senate introduced Senate Bill 284 which creates the West Virginia Invests Grant Program, which has the goal of eliminating the financial barrier to receiving an education at community and technical colleges in the state.

The bill was requested by the governor and is now before the Senate Committee on Education. In last Wednesday’s state of the state address, Gov. Jim Justice proposed developing a way for high school students to earn an associate degree while they’re attending high school. He also advocated a 13th year for additional certifications. His proposed budget included $7 million to subsidize education for community and technical college students.

“We need to find a way to make our community and technical colleges free,” Justice said.

House and Senate leadership have also mentioned taking up the community college initiative.

