West Virginia Senate, House discuss gas bills

By RUSTY MARKS

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Energy committees in both the state Senate and House of Delegates postponed action Thursday on bills that would affect the oil and gas industry.

The Senate Committee on Energy, Industry and Mining discussed Senate Bill 360 Thursday. The legislation would change the way gas companies pay royalties.

The bill is the result of a 2016 Supreme Court case alleging that EQT Production Company was improperly taking deductions from royalty payments made to mineral rights owners.

