West Virginia Senate Education Committee debates bill to allow elective Bible courses in schools

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON , W.Va. — After an hour-long debate on elective Bible courses in schools, the Senate Committee on Education adjourned without taking action on the measure.

After first taking up Senate Bill 252 last week, the Education Committee had delayed further discussion until Tuesday. The bill is sponsored by Sens. Mike Azinger, R-Wood and Sue Cline, R-Wyoming.

Counsel presented the committee substitute, including allowing on Hebrew Scriptures, the Old Testament or New Testament of the Bible to be offered, instead of requiring them to be used as did the original version.

The second change made the bill only applicable to public schools.

The purpose of the course, the bill said, is to teach students about biblical content, characters, poetry and narratives which it says are pre-requisites to understanding contemporary society and culture, including literature, art, music, morals and public policy.

