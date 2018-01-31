West Virginia Senate Democrats to propose higher teacher pay raises

By JAKE JARVIS

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Senate Democrats are planning to offer two amendments to Gov. Jim Justice’s plan for teacher pay raises — alternatives that could give teachers more than $6,000 extra next year.

Senate Bill 267, which provides raises to teachers, service personnel and State Police, was scheduled to be up for amendments Tuesday morning. But Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns, R-Ohio, asked that the bill be laid over for a day.

“We’ve got to bring these salaries up to something that’s competitive,” said Sen. Roman Prezioso, D-Marion, in an interview. “If you can’t compete with Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio, you’ve got no chance of keeping teachers here.”

