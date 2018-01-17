West Virginia Senate committee questions Loughry on judicial pensions, e-filing
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Senate Finance Committee members peppered Supreme Court Chief Justice Allen Loughry at length Tuesday with questions on judicial pensions and development of a statewide e-filing system for circuit courts, but raised no questions about the court’s lavish spending for furnishings and remodeling of court offices.
They also did not address the issue of Loughry having court furnishings, including an antique wood “Cass Gilbert” desk and a leather couch, in his Charleston home, furnishings he had court employees remove from his house in December.
Loughry essentially repeated the budget presentation he gave to the House Finance Committee on Friday, including reiterating comments about “isolated but obviously inappropriate purchases.”
