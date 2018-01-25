West Virginia Senate committee passes bill creating new pathways to associate degree
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill that would create new pathways to associate degrees beginning in high school passed out of the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday with just a few tweaks.
Senate Bill 284 would create both Advance Career Education, or ACE, programs within high schools and a grant program for technical degrees similar to the PROMISE Scholarship.
The goal of ACEs is to connect high schools with community and technical colleges to prepare students for post-secondary education and the workforce, along with providing more opportunities to earn college credits, certifications and associate degrees.
Students could graduate from high school with both a high school and associate degree, or they could finish both in a 13th year of high school.
