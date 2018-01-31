West Virginia Senate bills address state’s opioid crisis
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Senate Health and Human Resources Committee on Tuesday heard two bills relating to the opioid epidemic, passing one out of committee and beginning discussion on another.
Senate Bill 272’s committee substitute passed out of the committee. The bill would create a pilot program ending in 2022 that would create quick response teams that would visit the home of overdose victims within a week of a reported overdose.
Huntington’s quick response team, the first in the state, began working in the community in December. In the first three weeks, the team had visited 50 people and four had entered treatment.
The bill also adds emergency rooms to the list of bodies that must report an overdose to the state.
