West Virginia Senate advances resolution on abortion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate Thursday advanced a resolution proposing a constitutional amendment on abortion after rejecting an amendment which would have limited the scope to exclude cases of rape and incest or when it’s medically necessary to save the mother’s life.

Several people in Handmaid’s Tale-inspired dress stood in the galleries holding up coat hangers as the Senate took up Senate Joint Resolution 12. The resolution proposes a constitutional amendment to clarify that nothing in the state constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of an abortion.

Sen. Corey Palumbo, D-Kanawha, offered an amendment to exclude cases of incest or rape or when it is medically necessary to save the woman’s life. His amendment failed in a 7-20 vote.

“It’s very important we secure the rights for women in those limited situations,” he said.

Sen. Charles Trump. R-Morgan, said Palumbo’s amendment would reverse the effect of the resolution and that to his knowledge, it would be the first time that there would be a guarantee to certain abortions.

