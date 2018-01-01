West Virginia sees sharp decline in ACA marketplace enrollment numbers

By ERIN BECK

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia saw a dramatic decline in federal health insurance marketplace enrollments this year.

When compared to last year’s enrollment numbers, West Virginia had a sharper decline than every other state except Louisiana. The federal government extended the enrollment deadline for Louisiana, which is recovering from a hurricane, until Sunday.

The health insurance marketplace, at Healthcare.gov, is where to find plans that meet the standards of the Affordable Care Act, including the requirements to cover pre-existing conditions, offer “essential health benefits” and tax credits, and avoid a tax penalty for lack of insurance. The Trump administration cut the open enrollment period, which ended Dec. 15, in half and slashed the advertising budget.

