West VIrginia Roads to Prosperity: Major work to begin on I-77 near Exit 1 in Bluefield

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A major project on Interstate 77 starting in early May will close northbound lanes in Mercer County between Exit 1 in Bluefield and Exit 9 in Princeton until November.

Dane Rideout, city manager of Bluefield, said he and Mayor Ron Martin learned about the project this week through a conference call with the state assistant secretary of transportation and the District 10 Department of Highways director.

“They informed us they are going to rebuild all lanes,” he said of the $24 million project that is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program. “Their intent is to close off the northbound lanes completely and merge northbound vehicular traffic onto the southbound lanes.”

Read the entire article: http://www.bdtonline.com/news/local_news/roads-to-prosperity-major-work-to-begin-on-i-/article_018586bc-42b4-11e8-a1f5-83b6e5d0cd19.html

See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph