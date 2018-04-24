West Virginia Republican candidates for U.S. Senate state their cases in Wheeling

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — All six Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in West Virginia say they support the Second Amendment right to bear arms, and some say mental health issues are most often to blame for gun-related deaths.

The Senate GOP hopefuls took the stage Monday night for a debate at Wheeling Jesuit University’s Troy Hall. Sponsored by The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register, the debate hosted former Massey Coal CEO Don Blankenship; laid-off coal miner Bo Copley; U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins; State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey; Weirton truck driver Jack Newbrough; and Martinsburg attorney Tom Willis. Candidates answered questions about their individual weaknesses, the national debt, entitlements, opioid addiction and if they disagreed with President Donald Trump on any issue.

