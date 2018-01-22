West Virginia representatives say shutdown is dirty politics

Staff report

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

WASHINGTON D.C. — West Virginia’s Congressional members are saying people playing partisan politics are the reason why federal lawmakers were not able to agree on a funding bill leading to the federal government shutting down this weekend.

Many of the Republican lawmakers from West Virginia are putting the blame squarely on the Democrats who they say are playing games while the military goes unfunded and a measure to fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for six years goes unapproved.

“This entire issue could have been avoided if Senate Democrats had worked with us,” said Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., in a prepared statement. “I joined my House colleagues days ago in sending the Senate a bill to keep our government open, provide for our national defense, pay our troops, and reauthorize CHIP for six years.