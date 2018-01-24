West Virginia redistricting plan may cost Northern Panhandle a delegate

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Fewer than a dozen houses and a couple alleys separate the residences of Ohio County delegates Erikka Storch and Shawn Fluharty in their Woodsdale neighborhood.

As it stands now, when both are up for re-election every two years, they run for two seats in West Virginia’s 3rd Delegate District, which encompasses most of Ohio County.

However, under a new bill that has passed the House of Delegates calling for redrawing the state’s delegate map into 100 separate districts, Storch and Fluharty could theoretically be forced to run against each other for a seat in Ohio County after the 2020 census.

