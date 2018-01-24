West Virginia redistricting plan may cost Northern Panhandle a delegate
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — Fewer than a dozen houses and a couple alleys separate the residences of Ohio County delegates Erikka Storch and Shawn Fluharty in their Woodsdale neighborhood.
However, under a new bill that has passed the House of Delegates calling for redrawing the state’s delegate map into 100 separate districts, Storch and Fluharty could theoretically be forced to run against each other for a seat in Ohio County after the 2020 census.
