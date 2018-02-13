West Virginia public workers want PEIA ‘fixed,’ not ‘frozen’
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The roughly 350-person audience at Monday’s Public Employees Insurance Agency health coverage hearing made clear it wasn’t satisfied with the governor’s current proposal to provide enough additional PEIA funding to stop previously approved benefit cuts from taking effect next fiscal year.
“Fix it, don’t freeze it,” Fred Albert, president of Kanawha County’s arm of the American Federation of Teachers union, told the PEIA Finance Board. “A freeze is not going to help us, we need a long-term program that is a real benefit to our employees.”
Public school employees are currently discussing the possibility of a statewide strike, and employees in several county school systems have already shut down schools with one-day work stoppages. PEIA cuts are a common concern.
