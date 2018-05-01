West Virginia PEIA public meetings announced: Eastern Panhandle to hold task force meeting June 9

The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that Spring Mills High School will be one of 21 locations that the PEIA Task Force will conduct public outreach meetings at throughout the state.

Meetings will run from today to June 11 and will give the public an opportunity to voice their thoughts on the Public Employees Insurance Agency–what’s working well and what needs improvement. Members of the public outreach subcommittee will relay this feedback to the larger task force, which is working to find a long-term solution to issues facing PEIA.

Eastern Panhandle residents can voice their opinions at the meeting to be held at 11 a.m. June 9 at Spring Mills High School.

Other locations include: