West Virginia organ donor and recipient siblings share their story, encourage others to donate

BECKLEY, W.Va. When his older brother needed a kidney transplant 10 years ago, Mark Billups didn’t hesitate.

“It was a pretty easy decision,” Mark said. “We had to share our toys. I had two (kidneys) and he had none.”

His brother Paul had been diagnosed with a condition that caused his kidneys to fail. When Mark offered, Paul quickly shot him down.

“I fought him,” Paul said. “I said I’ll go on a transplant list. I didn’t want to take his.”

