West Virginia Northern Community College plans $4.7M facility in Wheeling

By CASEY JUNKINS

The Weirton Daily Times

WHEELING, W.Va. — To meet the demands of ongoing growth in the oil and natural gas industry, West Virginia Northern Community College will open a new $4.7 million Industrial Technology Center in East Wheeling — the school’s fifth building in the downtown area — for the fall 2018 semester.

Construction is ongoing so the college can house both its welding and petroleum technology programs in a 20,000-square-foot structure at 1803 Eoff St., a building formerly owned by Wesco Distribution. College officials said the welding and petroleum tech courses have limited space inside the Applied Technology Center, which is the building that now occupies the former Straub Honda site at the corner of 16th and Market streets.

“With this new facility, we are taking a proactive approach to meet employer needs and to position our students to be successful in a regional job market,” WVNCC President Vicki Riley said. “This is another example of how West Virginia Northern Community College is committed to economic development and the communities we serve.”