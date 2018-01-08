West Virginia ‘non-politician’ Willis seeking U.S. Senate seat

By CASEY JUNKINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. –As a graduate of Georgetown University’s law school, a U.S. Army Green Beret and the owner of a historic hotel, Tom Willis hopes his wide range of experiences will convince West Virginia voters to choose him as their next U.S. senator.

Beyond his resume, however, Willis said the main reason Mountain State voters should elect him is that he is a “non-politician.”

“I am not satisfied with what these career politicians are doing in Washington, D.C.,”the 45-year-old resident of Hedgesville, W.Va. said. “If we want any kind of real change to occur in our country, we can’t keep electing career politicians to represent us.”

