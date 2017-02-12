W.Va. National Guard issues statement on cancellation of Sen. Bernie Sanders event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia National Guard has issued the following statement on the cancellation of a town hall meeting with former presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., which was scheduled for Monday morning at the Welch National Guard Armory.

“U.S. Department of Defense policy does not permit the use of military facilities for political and election events and specifically includes town hall meetings as an example of such activities. The West Virginia State Armory Board has a similar policy.

Once the details of the proposed event were shared with the Adjutant General’s office on Friday afternoon, it became apparent that it would run afoul of DOD and State Armory Board policy and the request could not be accommodated.”

No information has been announced on rescheduling of the event.