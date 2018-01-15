West Virginia NAACP head questions America’s moral compass during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon
By CHARLIE BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — With the election of President Donald Trump, has America lost its moral compass?
That was a question posed by Owens Brown, president of the West Virginia NAACP, at the organization’s Mercer County Branch’s annual luncheon honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Saturday.
Brown was the guest speaker at the event, held at Bluefield State College, and said the country is “at a crossroads.”
Brown said the “spiritual clarity” that King brought to the country is “now clouded by the dark shadows of racism and hate throughout America” and what happened in Charlottesville was not an aberration, “but a reality of the racial climate in America today.”
