West Virginia NAACP head questions America’s moral compass during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — With the election of President Donald Trump, has America lost its moral compass?

That was a question posed by Owens Brown, president of the West Virginia NAACP, at the organization’s Mercer County Branch’s annual luncheon honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Saturday.

Brown was the guest speaker at the event, held at Bluefield State College, and said the country is “at a crossroads.”

“I was hoping to come to you today with a positive message of hope, but I only feel one of despair,” he said. “I come here today to tell you we may be singing Kumbaya between these walls (of the country’s churches) but outside these walls the hatred and racism displayed in Charlottesville, Va. is raging in the villages, towns and cities across America. I am here to tell you it is not a ‘Kumbaya’ time in America.”

Brown said the “spiritual clarity” that King brought to the country is “now clouded by the dark shadows of racism and hate throughout America” and what happened in Charlottesville was not an aberration, “but a reality of the racial climate in America today.”

