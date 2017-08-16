West Virginia NAACP wants Wheeling police review board

By CASEY JUNKINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING — West Virginia NAACP President Owens Brown wants an independent board to review complaints against the Wheeling Police Department because the city of 27,375 features only one officer who is black or biracial.

“Trust in your police department is essential to a healthy social environment,” Brown told city council members Tuesday regarding his proposed “Citizens Police Review Board.”

Mayor Glenn Elliott said he would speak to fellow council members and city administrators to plan a course of action regarding Brown’s suggestion.

“Relatively speaking, I don’t see a lot of complaints about our police department,” Elliott added.

“Why should this agency have no checks and balances?” Brown added after the meeting. “That’s just not fair to the citizens. A lot of people are afraid to file complaints.”

Brown and others made their pitch at the same time Wheeling leaders are looking to fill several vacancies in the police department. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger has said he hopes to hire more minority officers, but said the agency is somewhat limited to those who apply and who meet the qualifications.

Tuesday, City Manager Robert Herron said Wheeling is in the process of hiring new officers. Applications are now being accepted, with testing set for Sept. 9.

“We currently have seven vacancies,” Herron said of the department, which has funding for at least 72 officer positions.

In June, council approved a measure to allow police officers and firefighters to live within a 45-mile radius of the City-County Building, which significantly expanded the area in which they may reside while working in such capacity.

Leaders hope this will give them more qualified applicants to fill the vacancies, while Elliott said it would be even better if some minorities apply.

“We want a more diverse police department,” he said.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, council approved allowing street vendors to operate on public property for a $100 annual licensing fee.

“We don’t need to put up roadblocks for businesses,” Vice Mayor Chad Thalman said.

“I think it will improve the pedestrian experience,” Elliott added of the potential for vendors throughout downtown. “We may get some pushback from local restaurants, but I think it will bring more people here.”

According to the ordinance, an applicant must show proof of an insurance policy. The peddler must not operate within 200 feet of WesBanco Arena, the Capitol Theatre or Centre Market during events held there, while they must avoid Oglebay and Wheeling Park. The cost for a food truck or another vendor’s vehicle to utilize a parking space for a day will be $30.

The next council meeting is set for noon Sept. 5 at Madison Elementary School, 91 Zane St., Wheeling Island.

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register