West Virginia meteorologists call present cold front ‘out of the ordinary’
By JORDAN NELSON
The Register-Herald
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Frigid temperatures settled into the region days ago, and according to weather officials, the single and below zero digits have stuck around long enough to be called “out of the ordinary.”
A jet-stream has made its way over the region, including Fayette, Raleigh, Nicholas and Wyoming counties, and a blocking pattern has stayed over the area for close to a week, according to meteorologist Tom Mazza at the Charleston National Weather Service office.
“The cold blocking pattern usually stays in one area for an extended period of time,” Mazza said. “It’s usually not this persistent, but sometimes it just happens.”
The record low for the Beckley area for January 6 is -2 degrees in 2001. Mazza said the low for Saturday is predicted to be zero.
