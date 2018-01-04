West Virginia meteorologists call present cold front ‘out of the ordinary’

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Frigid temperatures settled into the region days ago, and according to weather officials, the single and below zero digits have stuck around long enough to be called “out of the ordinary.”

A jet-stream has made its way over the region, including Fayette, Raleigh, Nicholas and Wyoming counties, and a blocking pattern has stayed over the area for close to a week, according to meteorologist Tom Mazza at the Charleston National Weather Service office.

“The cold blocking pattern usually stays in one area for an extended period of time,” Mazza said. “It’s usually not this persistent, but sometimes it just happens.”

The jet stream cold front will stick around until Saturday, according to Mazza, and a cold temperature record may end up being broken.

The record low for the Beckley area for January 6 is -2 degrees in 2001. Mazza said the low for Saturday is predicted to be zero.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/meteorologists-call-present-cold-front-out-of-the-ordinary/article_acb3f98b-4fde-5095-b70c-1e57debe6798.html

See more from The Register-Herald