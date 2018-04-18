West Virginia man’s ramp business smells like success
By JENNIFER GARDNER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARMCO, W.Va. — It’s not quite like Christmas. But come April every year, Bucky Dorsey’s local post office handles an awful lot of extra shipments — and a whole lot of stink.
Wafting between stacks of cardboard boxes is a garlicky, onion odor. The stench is all too familiar to those who grew up around ramps, a member of the lily family that’s sometimes known as a wild leek.
Dorsey is a resident and native of Charmco, a small town between Beckley and Lewisburg. He’s the one dropping off packages at the post office — and sending a piece of West Virginia all across the country. His ramp business has reached nearly all corners of the United States, with the exception of Hawaii. While the ramps may be popular at local restaurants, many of his customers seem to be those longing for home.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/life/food_and_dining/charmco-man-s-ramp-business-smells-like-success/article_14e8cff9-bc0e-534b-a329-5a10d0c92778.html
