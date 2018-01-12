West Virginia Legislature gives Justice’s funding proposals warm reception

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal to significantly increase state funding for economic development and tourism is getting a warm reception in the West Virginia Legislature — a year after lawmakers slammed the door on nearly identical spending increases in the 2017 regular session.

“A year ago, we were in a $500 million budget crisis. There’s more of an appetite to consider these things this year,” Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, said of the change of attitude.

This year, thanks to strong investment earnings, $163 million of unspent Medicaid funds and a slowly recovering state economy, the Justice administration is projecting that the 2018-19 general revenue budget will be in the black and will not require spending cuts, raiding of the Rainy Day Fund or other adjustments.

That would break a four-year stretch of budget shortfalls, mid-year spending cuts and, for the past two years, extended budget impasses.

Opening the 2018 regular session Wednesday evening, Justice proposed two big-ticket spending items, increasing funding for the state Development Office from $10 million to $45 million and increasing the Division of Tourism budget from about $6 million to $20 million.

