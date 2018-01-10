West Virginia Legislature to gavel into first day of session
By ANDREA LANNOM
The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislature will gavel in the first day of its 60-day regular session Wednesday with education and tax reform legislation already taking shape.
Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to deliver his second state-of-the-state address in the evening.
The speech, the governor’s second but first as a Republican, will be given before a joint session of the Legislature in the House of Delegates chamber at 7 p.m.
At last week’s West Virginia Press Association Legislative Lookahead, lawmakers addressed issues they expect to come up during this year’s session.
While lawmakers from the House Committee on Finance and the Joint Committee on Tax Reform said they do not anticipate legislation to change personal income or consumer sales tax, they do expect to introduce a bill to eliminate the business inventory tax – a tax on business equipment.
