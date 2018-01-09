West Virginia lawmakers seek to limit opioid prescribing
By ERIC EYRE
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In response to the opioid epidemic, state lawmakers plan to introduce legislation that would limit how much pain medicine doctors can prescribe in West Virginia.
Prescription painkillers like OxyContin and Lortab would be limited to a seven-day supply for short-term pain, under the bill.
House of Delegates and Senate leaders are backing the proposed legislation, and lawmakers voted to accept a draft of the bill during an interim health committee meeting Monday. The West Virginia State Medical Association, which represents physicians, also supports the seven-day pain pill limit. The 60-day legislative session starts Wednesday.
