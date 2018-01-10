West Virginia lawmakers ready with bill to rein in state vehicle fleet

By RUSTY MARKS

NCWV Media/The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia lawmakers have prepared a bill intended to rein in the state’s ponderous fleet of state-owned cars.

Members of the House and Senate Joint Committees on Government Organization and Government Operations voted to send the bill to the Legislature for consideration when the 2018 regular legislative session begins Wednesday.

Because of the myriad ways state agencies purchase, record and keep track of state vehicles, no one knows exactly how many state cars are on the road on the public’s dime.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/lawmakers-ready-with-bill-to-rein-in-state-vehicle-fleet/article_31bf27de-3944-5369-8b21-7c486e2445d6.html

