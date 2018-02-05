West Virginia Land Trust aims to preserve popular location for hikers and visitors

By BETH HENRY-VANCE

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Leaders with a statewide land conservation agency are reaching out to the local community, seeking financial support to help permanently protect land near Bickle Knob.

Located approximately 10 miles northeast of Elkins in the Monongahela National Forest, the Bickle Knob Observation Tower is a popular location for hikers and visitors. Ashton Berdine, lands program manager of the West Virginia Land Trust, said a 123-acre parcel of land located just below the tower had been owned by Coastal Lumber Co.

When that land went up for auction last summer, Berdine, of Elkins, said he and other Land Trust representatives were worried that a “donut hole” of private land could be developed, which would alter the view and the use of property along Stuart Memorial Drive.