West Virginia House upholstery bill spurs short debate on halfway point of legislative session

By DAVID BEARD

The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON — Today, Feb. 8, marked Day 30 of the 2018 legislative session — the halfway point.

The Senate had no bills up for passage. The House had two: One dealing with dialysis, the other dealing with upholstery.

The one-sentence upholstery bill, HB 4350, spurred 10 minutes of debate and a party line vote. The two sides didn’t seem to be dealing with the same sets of information.

HB 4350 repeals all regulation of the bedding and upholstery business in the state. Government Organization chair Gary Howell, R-Mineral and lead sponsor, explained that the regulation applies to 151 licensed upholsterers in the state.

