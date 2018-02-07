Latest News:
West Virginia House speaker, minority leader sponsor bill targeting Justice aide

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Bray Cary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Republican speaker of the House of Delegates and the Democratic House minority leader jointly introduced a bill Monday targeting a senior aide of Gov. Jim Justice.

House Bill 4424 would expand the state Ethics Act, which currently includes any person involved in day-to-day operation of governance for a public official, to include those who serve in an advisory capacity and “provide services without compensation when other similarly situated persons receive compensation for those services.”

The language would ensnare Justice aide Bray Cary, who identifies himself as a “citizen volunteer” and “special assistant” to the governor, enjoying free roam of the office.
Along with working in his unpaid, advisory capacity to Justice, Cary has served on the board of directors for publicly traded natural gas driller EQT Corp. since 2008. He directly owns 28,000 shares of the company and indirectly owns 14,377, as of January. He earned more than $325,000 in cash and shares in 2016.

After the Charleston Gazette-Mail published a report detailing Cary’s position in the Governor’s Office and ties to the natural gas industry and a nondisclosure agreement he entered into with Justice’s chief of staff, House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, and House Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison, said they would put together a piece of countering legislation.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/wv-house-speaker-minority-leader-sponsor-bill-targeting-justice-aide/article_1d37185e-d647-5074-a305-c792d683934a.html

