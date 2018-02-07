West Virginia House speaker, minority leader sponsor bill targeting Justice aide
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Republican speaker of the House of Delegates and the Democratic House minority leader jointly introduced a bill Monday targeting a senior aide of Gov. Jim Justice.
House Bill 4424 would expand the state Ethics Act, which currently includes any person involved in day-to-day operation of governance for a public official, to include those who serve in an advisory capacity and “provide services without compensation when other similarly situated persons receive compensation for those services.”
After the Charleston Gazette-Mail published a report detailing Cary’s position in the Governor’s Office and ties to the natural gas industry and a nondisclosure agreement he entered into with Justice’s chief of staff, House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, and House Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison, said they would put together a piece of countering legislation.
