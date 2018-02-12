West Virginia House, Senate bills would consolidate corrections, create new division

By LINDA HARRIS

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Consolidating West Virginia’s three corrections divisions would bring economies that can’t be achieved within the current structure, Department of Military Affairs & Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy says.

Sandy says a plan to merge the divisions of Juvenile Services, Corrections and Regional Jail Authority into one unit — a Division of Corrections & Rehabilitation — would be a common sense move for West Virginia, reducing redundancies and increasing operating efficiencies.

“We inherited a mess,” said Sandy, appointed DMAPS Secretary in December 2016. “Right now, we have over $150 million in repairs needed at our facilities. In addition to repairs, morale was low and the number of vacancies a year ago was … about 600. We had decaying facilities, low morale, and we needed employees, so we needed to develop a strategy to attack it.”

