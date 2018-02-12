Latest News:
By February 12, 2018 Read More →

West Virginia House, Senate bills would consolidate corrections, create new division

By LINDA HARRIS

NCWV Media

Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy says consolidating West Virginia’s corrections programs will eliminate redundancies and increase efficencies.
(West Virginia Legislative Photography photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — Consolidating West Virginia’s three corrections divisions would bring economies that can’t be achieved within the current structure, Department of Military Affairs & Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy says.

Sandy says a plan to merge the divisions of Juvenile Services, Corrections and Regional Jail Authority into one unit — a Division of Corrections & Rehabilitation — would be a common sense move for West Virginia, reducing redundancies and increasing operating efficiencies.

“We inherited a mess,” said Sandy, appointed DMAPS Secretary in December 2016. “Right now, we have over $150 million in repairs needed at our facilities. In addition to repairs, morale was low and the number of vacancies a year ago was … about 600. We had decaying facilities, low morale, and we needed employees, so we needed to develop a strategy to attack it.”

Read the entire article: https://www.wvnews.com/statejournal/news/house-senate-bills-would-consolidate-corrections-create-new-division-sandy/article_b1a7fa9a-7817-500f-946f-105e5ecc2816.html

See more from NCWV Media

Posted in: Latest News, Legislature

Comments are closed.