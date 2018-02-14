Latest News:
West Virginia House says 2 percent raises for teachers will do

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, speaks on the floor of the House of Delegates Tuesday at the Capitol in Charleston.
WHEELING, W.Va.  — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday cautiously approved raises for state police, teachers and school personnel, with many lawmakers saying the raises weren’t enough.

They said the raises are comparable to “handing out Christmas hams” to employees.

Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, was the only delegate to vote against Senate Bill 267, which passed 98-1.

