By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday cautiously approved raises for state police, teachers and school personnel, with many lawmakers saying the raises weren’t enough.

They said the raises are comparable to “handing out Christmas hams” to employees.

Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, was the only delegate to vote against Senate Bill 267, which passed 98-1.

Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/02/west-virginia-house-says-2-percent-raises-for-teachers-will-do/

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register