West Virginia House resolution recommends rethinking PEIA changes

That was the case Wednesday in the House of Delegates passed HR5, to encourage the PEIA Finance Board to abandon its planned changes to the program, continue with the current premium and benefit structure, and rethink its approach for Fiscal Year 2020.

The resolution followed an announcement and press release issued late Tuesday by House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, that House leadership, the Republican caucus and the governor agreed to recommend that the Finance Board maintain its current premium structure for the coming fiscal year, FY 2019.

Members noted during floor discussion that a resolution doesn’t make law, it just expresses the will of the body.

Delegate Mick bates, D-Raleigh, was the only member to vote against it, noting that it doesn’t put any money into PEIA, make any structural changes to the program or force the board to do what it asks. He complained, in question form, “It’s simply an expression of hope, wishes, desire, intention, good will?”

