West Virginia House passes single-member district bill; subcommittee reviews redistricting bill

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Monday that could fundamentally alter the chamber’s political and electoral landscape.

House Bill 4002 would nix the state’s reliance on multimember districts, where residents in certain areas vote for more than one delegate, yielding more than one winner. Following the decennial census, the bill would compel the Legislature to draw 100 single-member districts.

In West Virginia’s 67 House districts, 11 of those districts have two members, six districts have three members, two districts have four members, and one district has five members.

The vote passed 72-25 . Of the 25 “no” votes, only three came from delegates who represent single-member districts: Phillip Diserio, D-Brooke; Ed Evans, D-McDowell; and Isaac Sponaugle, D-Pendleton.

Fifty-three delegates serve in multimember districts.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/house-passes-single-member-district-bill-subcommittee-reviews-redistricting-bill/article_592160c4-a789-5b68-b205-27616fa2c805.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail