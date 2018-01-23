West Virginia House passes single-member district bill; subcommittee reviews redistricting bill
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Monday that could fundamentally alter the chamber’s political and electoral landscape.
House Bill 4002 would nix the state’s reliance on multimember districts, where residents in certain areas vote for more than one delegate, yielding more than one winner. Following the decennial census, the bill would compel the Legislature to draw 100 single-member districts.
In West Virginia’s 67 House districts, 11 of those districts have two members, six districts have three members, two districts have four members, and one district has five members.
Fifty-three delegates serve in multimember districts.
