West Virginia House passes pay raise bill for teachers, service personnel, State Police

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House passed 98-1 an amended bill early Tuesday afternoon that would increase salaries of teachers, service personnel and State Police.

The sole no vote on Senate Bill 267 was Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio. The bill now heads back to the Senate to request it concur with changes made by the House.

Senate Bill 267 as amended by the House gives teachers a 2 percent raise the first year and a 1 percent raise for each of the next three years. It also proposes a 2 percent raise for State Police and school service personnel the first year, and a 1 percent increase the following year.

The Senate called for a 5 percent pay raise for teachers over five years — 1 percent each year — and a 2 percent raise for other employees over two years.

In Tuesday’s floor session, Delegate Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, said the changed version of the bill amounts to an $864 raise for State Police this year, an $808 raise for teachers the first year, and a $440 increase for school service personnel.

