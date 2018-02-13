West Virginia House passes corrections pay raise bill

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates unanimously passed a bill Monday that would increase salaries of certain corrections employees.

The bill, which was requested by the governor, provides for a $2,000 increase over the next three years for employees of the Division of Corrections, the Division of Juvenile Services, and the West Virginia Regional Jail Facility Authority.

The committee substitute for House Bill 4142 added language to say correctional officers, correctional trainers, parole officers, or employees at correctional facilities, or complexes, regional jails, detention centers or correctional facilities would be included in this group.

“This is a big emergency that we heard about from the secretary of corrections,” Delegate Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, said.

In December, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency because of staff shortages at state correctional facilities. He also signed an executive order giving the secretary of Military Affairs and Public Safety the authority to develop and oversee use of divisions including the West Virginia National Guard to maximize staffing at correctional facilities until legislative and operational remedies are implemented.

