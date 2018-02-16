West Virginia House passes co-tenancy bill; expands gas drilling options

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday passed a bill allowing natural gas drilling on a single property provided at least three-quarters of the mineral rights owners agree.

Called the co-tenancy bill, it was passed along party lines 60-40 with support predominantly from Republicans. Only two Democrats voted in favor of the legislation.

