West Virginia House Finance Committee advances bill to raise correctional officers’ salaries by $6,000
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the House Finance Committee began work Monday on Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed legislation to increase salaries for correctional officers at state prisons, regional jails, and juvenile facilities by $6,000 over three years, one sticking point came up.
As drafted, funding for the increased regional jail salaries — $7.8 million a year when fully phased in — could end up coming from increased per-diem charges to counties for housing inmates.
Ultimately, committee members voted to advance the bill (House Bill 4142) to the full House of Delegates, despite the potential funding issues.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/house-finance-advances-bill-to-raise-correctional-officers-salaries-by/article_84a1efef-f8b7-519f-95a4-427036960956.html
