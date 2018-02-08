West Virginia House of Delegates urges PEIA Board to freeze rates for 2018

By JOSELYN KING

WHEELING, W.Va. — The House of Delegates on Wednesday passed a resolution requesting the Public Employee Insurance Administration board take action to freeze PEIA rates at current levels, but the move doesn’t yet have local teachers jumping for joy.

Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday directed the board to make the move as teachers in southern counties began staging walkouts in protests of PEIA premium increases.

House Resolution 5 passed Wednesday by a near-unanimous vote of 97-1. The only “no”vote came from Delegate Nick Bates, D-Raleigh, who serves as minority vice chairman of the House Finance Committee.

