West Virginia House of Delegates urges PEIA Board to freeze rates for 2018
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — The House of Delegates on Wednesday passed a resolution requesting the Public Employee Insurance Administration board take action to freeze PEIA rates at current levels, but the move doesn’t yet have local teachers jumping for joy.
House Resolution 5 passed Wednesday by a near-unanimous vote of 97-1. The only “no”vote came from Delegate Nick Bates, D-Raleigh, who serves as minority vice chairman of the House Finance Committee.
Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/02/west-virginia-house-of-delegates-urges-peia%E2%80%88board-to-freeze-rates-for-2018/
See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register